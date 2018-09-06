Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say six people were killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend this year.

Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3, troopers across the state investigated 722 crashes, down from last year’s 794 Labor Day weekend crashes.

This year, six people were killed and 224 others were injured in those crashes. Of those 722 crashes, 80 were alcohol-related and three alcohol-related crashes were fatal.

The six fatal crashes happened in the Hollidaysburg area, the Harrisburg area and the Lancaster area.

State Police data shows DUI arrests, speeding citations, child seat citations, seat belt citations and other citations were all up compared to last year.

