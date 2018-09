Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Pittsburgh-area Sunoco.

The ticket was sold at Jeet’s Sunoco located on Perrysville Road.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls (06-15-50-59-60) and the red Powerball (13) from Wednesday’s drawing for a prize of $100,000.

Jeet’s Sunoco will earn a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winner has one year to claim his or her prize.