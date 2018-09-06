Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says they hope Pitt and Penn State fans will replicate the good behavior shown in 2016 at Saturday’s big game.

Pitt and Penn State last faced off in Pittsburgh back in 2016, and Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says fans were “courteous and well-behaved.”

“We hope and anticipate that they will replicate that good behavior this year,” he said in a release.

The Panthers and the Nittany Lions will face off at Heinz Field on Saturday, and Public Safety, Pitt Police, Heinz Field Security, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officials will be working together to make sure all fans remain safe.

Both plainclothes and uniformed law enforcement officials will be present to enforce the zero tolerance policy for disorderly conduct, fighting, public intoxication, underage drinking and any type of violence.

Fans are also reminded that anyone who rushes the field at the end of the game will be arrested and prosecuted.

Pitt Police will have enhanced patrols in Oakland and on campus.

Pittsburgh EMS, State Park Rangers and Mounted Units from the city and county will be in the area to assist with crowd control and ensure crowd safety.

Fans who plan to attend the game will not be permitted into their pre-sold lots until after 5 p.m. and no tailgating will be allowed between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Fans are also reminded that the Clemente Bridge will close to vehicular traffic at 10 a.m. and won’t reopen to North Shore traffic until 30 to 40 minutes after the final pitch of the game.

Anyone parking in a lot for the early afternoon Pirates game will need to be out of the lots 30 minutes after the end of the baseball game. Exceptions will be made for vehicles with a pre-sold Pitt parking pass.

More details on parking suggestions and T service can be found at pittsburghpanthers.com.