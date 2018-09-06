Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify three people accused of using stolen credit cards at Ross Park Mall.

The credit cards were stolen from purses left inside vehicles at North Park.

Police say two female suspects used the stolen credit cards at the Apple Store and a Microsoft kiosk in the Ross Park Mall on Aug. 15. An employee said the suspects had “Spanish accents” and police believe they likely used fake IDs to make the purchases.

A male suspect was seen using a stolen credit card in the Apple Store at the Ross Park Mall on Aug. 24.

Anyone who is able to identify any of the suspects is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. They are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously.