SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorm And Flood Warnings Issued For Parts Of Area
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers, Ross Park Mall, Ross Township, Stolen Credit Cards

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify three people accused of using stolen credit cards at Ross Park Mall.

The credit cards were stolen from purses left inside vehicles at North Park.

ross park mall crime stoppers female suspects Crime Stoppers: 3 Seen Using Stolen Credit Cards At Ross Park Mall

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers)

Police say two female suspects used the stolen credit cards at the Apple Store and a Microsoft kiosk in the Ross Park Mall on Aug. 15. An employee said the suspects had “Spanish accents” and police believe they likely used fake IDs to make the purchases.

A male suspect was seen using a stolen credit card in the Apple Store at the Ross Park Mall on Aug. 24.

ross park mall crime stoppers male suspect Crime Stoppers: 3 Seen Using Stolen Credit Cards At Ross Park Mall

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers)

Anyone who is able to identify any of the suspects is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. They are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s