SPRING HILL (KDKA) — About 900 customers are under a boil water advisory in the Spring Hill-City View area of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says while PWSA crews were repairing a leaking valve and water line on Buente Street around 5 a.m. Thursday, parts of the Spring Hill neighborhood experienced low and no water pressure.

Pressure was restored to impacted customers by 8 a.m., but the PWSA is issuing a flush and boil water advisory in the affected area as a precaution.

About 900 customers in the Spring Hill-City View neighborhood are affected by the advisory. Impacted customer should have received a robocall to make them aware of the advisory.

Click here to find a searchable map of the impacted area. Any customer who experienced no water service or low pressure Thursday morning is also encouraged to boil their water until further notice.

Customers should boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking (including pets’ drinking water), cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods or preparation of drinks.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.