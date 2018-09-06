Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf is calling on the General Assembly to pass a package of bipartisan bills to help protect students from kindergarten to college.

Following the governor’s launch of the “It’s On Us PA” sexual assault preventative program in 2016, Wolf is pushing to pass a package of six bills.

“The federal government may be turning its back on these survivor/victims, but Pennsylvania must continue to make progress,” said Governor Wolf. “One year ago, I stood with hundreds of students and bipartisan legislators to support these bills. Given what’s at stake, it should be common sense to pass this legislation to make schools and campuses safer.”

According to a statement released by Gov. Wolf, the first six weeks of the fall semester, lasting until about Thanksgiving break, are often when sexual assaults on campuses are at their highest.

The bills proposed include an online anonymous sexual assault and domestic violence reporting option for students, comprehensive anti-violence and anti-harassment policies and an annual report card on sexual violence and harassment within schools.