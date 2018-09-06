Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to be featured on an upcoming episode of the hit Animal Planet show, “Treehouse Masters.”

With the show about to hit the airwaves, a new clip is out, showing one epic reveal.

Brown asked the treehouse team to build him a luxury skybox that overlooks a custom basketball court and football field in his backyard in Gibsonia.

The team designed and constructed a two-story treehouse.

One wall is glass from floor to ceiling. It also has a private bathroom.

The Treehouse Masters had some local help putting it all together.

Kennihan Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Butler County installed the AC unit in the treehouse.

WATCH THE PREVIEW HERE:

To watch the entire episode of “Treehouse Masters,” tune into Animal Planet on Friday night at 8 p.m.