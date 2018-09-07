BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Native Rapper Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 12-year-old boy is accused of making threats against his school in Fayette County.

State police say the boy attends Brownsville Area Middle School.

brownsville area middle school Boy, 12, Accused Of Threatening To Shoot [His] School Up

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Troopers were called to the school late Thursday afternoon and say they found credible evidence of a threat.

“This individual made threats that he was going to one of the schools, shoot the school up, and actually target a certain race,” said Tpr. Robert Broadwater, of Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say he’s facing charges of terroristic threats, risking a catastrophe and ethnic intimidation.

State police say it appears the boy did not have the actual means to follow through on his threat.

