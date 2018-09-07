  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cher is hitting the road with a new tour, and she’ll be stopping in Pittsburgh in the spring.

The “Here We Go Again” 2019 tour was announced Friday ahead of the Sept. 28 release of her new “Dancing Queen” album, featuring covers of ABBA songs. The singer appeared in the 2018 movie musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” which also featured the music of ABBA.

Cher will bring the tour to the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 18.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 16: Cher attends the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” world premiere at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )

She will also stop at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, April 20.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at LiveNation.com on Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.

This is Cher’s first U.S. tour in five years.

