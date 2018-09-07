  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Brenda Waters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – That hard toffee center with peanut butter covered in chocolate has pleased the pallets of chocolate lovers for years.

The Clark Bar was created by candy maker David Clark more than 100 years ago, but it hasn’t been produced here for 20 years – until now.

Anthony Forgione, the owner of Boyer Candy, is changing all of that.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“We are thrilled. It’s an iconic Pittsburgh product that unfortunately was pulled from the area back in ’99,” Forgione said.

The Boyer Candy Company, which is known for its marshmallow filled cups called Mallo Cups, will produce the Clark Bar in Altoona.

“The two brands were like competing siblings back in the 40s and 50s. Clark Bar, Mallo Cup, which is our primary product, we were always neck-and-neck in sales,” Forgione said.

Forgione has been trying to buy Clark Bar for more than a year.

“This is a great thing for Pennsylvania, with a lot of candy companies moving out of the area and even the country, a lot of these brands have disappeared,” Forgione said.

Clark Bar has been on the shelves all along, it just wasn’t produced here in the state of Pennsylvania.

As the Boyer Company puts it, “This second act will surprise you.”

