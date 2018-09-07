  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, Local TV, Marc-Andre Fleury, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are in Chicago this week for the NHL’s media tour.

Along with posing for pictures and appearing in videos, they also got pranked.

Former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury snuck into the locker room where Crosby and Malkin’s jerseys were left unattended.

While no one was watching, Fleury taped the sleeves shut. He was also prepared to take it to the next level when someone in the room asked about sewing the sleeves shut.

Fleury laughed and said, “Can you? That would be better.”

There weren’t any cameras around when Sid and Geno found their jerseys, but a picture posted afterwards shows, Malkin giving Fleury a face wash.

Never change, Flower.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s