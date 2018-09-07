Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are in Chicago this week for the NHL’s media tour.

Along with posing for pictures and appearing in videos, they also got pranked.

Former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury snuck into the locker room where Crosby and Malkin’s jerseys were left unattended.

hockey season is around the corner but prank season never ends 🌸 is always in mid-prank season form 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa0SHgO9C4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018

While no one was watching, Fleury taped the sleeves shut. He was also prepared to take it to the next level when someone in the room asked about sewing the sleeves shut.

Fleury laughed and said, “Can you? That would be better.”

There weren’t any cameras around when Sid and Geno found their jerseys, but a picture posted afterwards shows, Malkin giving Fleury a face wash.

How does @emalkin71geno deal with hockey’s biggest prankster? 🌸 Laugh it off and give a nice face palm with his hockey glove… Behind the scenes prank: https://t.co/bs69y3TKjT pic.twitter.com/m6ne4peAr1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2018

Never change, Flower.