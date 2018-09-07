Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
Abington 27, Cheltenham 0
Academy of the New Church 38, New Hope-Solebury 37
Aliquippa 59, Quaker Valley 6
Allentown Allen 19, East Stroudsburg North 18
Altoona 27, Allderdice 9
Ambridge 14, Waynesburg Central 0
Annville-Cleona 41, Ephrata 35
Apollo-Ridge 28, Carlynton 18
Bald Eagle Area 49, Penns Valley 28
Bangor 28, Northern Lehigh 6
Beaver Area 35, Knoch 21
Beaver Falls 41, Central Valley 7
Bedford 40, Bishop McCort 14
Bellefonte 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Bellwood-Antis 41, Juniata Valley 7
Berks Catholic 14, McDonogh School, Md. 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve, Ohio 48, Cambridge Springs 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Ferndale 0
Berwick 41, Williamsport 17
Bethlehem Center 50, Brownsville 16
Bethlehem Freedom 21, Parkland 20
Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Cambria Heights 6
Blackhawk 34, Highlands 14
Blacklick Valley 40, North Star 8
Blairsville 38, Saltsburg 26
Bloomsburg 28, North Penn-Mansfield 7
Blue Mountain 49, Hamburg 0
Boiling Springs 34, Big Spring 19
Brockway 34, St. Marys 7
Burgettstown 41, Fort Cherry 0
California 57, Avella 6
Canton 45, Wyalusing 20
Carlisle 35, South Western 7
Central Columbia 42, Lehighton 7
Central York 35, Hempfield 31
Chambersburg 28, Red Lion 19
Chartiers Valley 21, Armstrong 17
Chestnut Ridge 41, Somerset 9
Clairton 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Clarion 14, Karns City 7
Clarion-Limestone 50, Keystone 6
Claysburg-Kimmel 36, West Branch 28
Clearfield 42, Central Martinsburg 14
Coatesville 35, Cumberland Valley 19
Cocalico 35, Governor Mifflin 21
Conestoga Valley 26, Spring Grove 14
Conneaut Area 60, North East 25
Conneaut, Ohio 69, Lakeview 0
Conrad Weiser 29, Elizabethtown 6
Cornell 43, Bentworth 15
Council Rock South 27, Central Bucks South 17
Curwensville 14, Union/AC Valley(FB) 13
Dallas 44, Hazleton Area 21
Dallastown Area 42, Penn Manor 7
Daniel Boone 36, Bishop Shanahan 29
Danville 38, Warrior Run 20
Deer Lakes 47, Uniontown 14
Delone 54, Steelton-Highspire 19
Derry 27, South Park 6
Dobbins/Randolph 47, Philadelphia George Washington 8
Dover 35, Red Land 13
Dubois 31, Warren 10
Dunmore 49, Carbondale 0
East Allegheny 29, South Allegheny 23
East Stroudsburg South 26, Pocono Mountain East 20
Easton 50, Allentown Dieruff 0
Elizabeth Forward 43, Burrell 14
Emmaus 56, Whitehall 21
Erie 35, St. Francis, N.Y. 21
Erie McDowell 24, St. Joseph’s Collegiate, N.Y. 21
Everett 28, Glendale 26
Exeter 43, Lower Dauphin 10
Farrell 70, Union City 6
Fort Leboeuf 35, Harbor Creek 2
Franklin Regional 17, Greater Latrobe 14
Freedom 43, Elwood City Riverside 0
Gateway 55, Plum 0
General McLane 35, Meadville 8
Greencastle Antrim 43, Hanover 7
Greenville 43, Iroquois 14
Grove City 48, Corry 0
Halifax 37, Line Mountain 7
Hanover Area 21, Wilkes-Barre GAR 13
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Middletown 14
Hatboro-Horsham 8, Souderton 7
High School of the Future 42, Fels 0
Homer-Center 30, Penns Manor 28
Indiana 48, Ringgold 0
Jeannette 28, Imani Christian Academy 12
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 6
Jersey Shore 30, Montoursville 20
Jim Thorpe 63, Panther Valley 0
Kennard-Dale 34, Biglerville 0
Keystone Oaks 48, Hopewell 18
Lackawanna Trail 42, Montrose 8
Lakeland 40, Riverside 13
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 35, Erie Cathedral Prep 3
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, West York 28
Lancaster Catholic 48, ELCO 0
Lancaster McCaskey 34, Reading 17
Laurel 44, Bishop Canevin 7
Laurel Highlands 32, Montour 0
Lebanon 58, Pequea Valley 26
Ligonier Valley 47, United 7
Littlestown 40, Eastern York 14
Loyalsock 35, Shikellamy 0
Mahanoy Area 49, Holy Redeemer 0
Manheim Central 27, Warwick 20
Manheim Township 22, Central Dauphin 12
Mars 35, Greensburg Salem 7
McGuffey 41, Frazier 21
McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 0
Mercer 19, Eisenhower 13
Mercyhurst Prep 28, Hickory 7
Mid Valley 41, Scranton Holy Cross 14
Mifflinburg 32, Milton 0
Milton Hershey 35, Hershey 7
Minersville 37, Shenandoah Valley 0
Monessen 40, Springdale 6
Mount Carmel 40, Lewisburg 20
Mount Lebanon 44, Butler 21
Mount Pleasant 22, Yough 16
Muncy 15, Towanda 14
Nanticoke Area 7, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 6
Neshannock 33, Mohawk 13
New Brighton 30, Ellwood City 13
North Allegheny 27, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 3
North Hills 35, Kiski Area 28
North Pocono 30, Scranton 20
North Schuylkill 35, Marian Catholic 0
Northampton 63, Pleasant Valley 0
Northern Bedford 22, Moshannon Valley 20
Northern Cambria 36, West Shamokin 14
Northern York 32, Mechanicsburg 6
Norwin 28, Hempfield Area 20
Notre Dame-Green Pond 31, Southern Lehigh 28, OT
Octorara 27, Northern Lebanon 7
Oil City 41, Girard 6
Old Forge 22, Susquehanna 6
Otto-Eldred 55, Cameron County 0
Oxford 28, Owen J Roberts 9
Palisades 35, Northwestern Lehigh 34, OT
Palmyra 44, Garden Spot 20
Pen Argyl 28, Catasauqua 7
Penn Cambria 37, Greater Johnstown 14
Penn Hills 46, Fox Chapel 0
Penn-Trafford 57, Connellsville 3
Peters Township 20, Woodland Hills 0
Philadelphia Central 45, Springside Chestnut Hill 18
Philadelphia West Catholic 40, Hudson Catholic, N.J. 14
Pine Grove 31, Newport 14
Pine-Richland 42, Moon 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 40, Freeport 8
Pittston Area 20, Tunkhannock 7
Pottsgrove 34, Boyertown 8
Pottstown 42, Kutztown 12
Pottsville 35, Muhlenberg 0
Punxsutawney 23, Brookville 21
Quakertown 21, Central Bucks West 19
Redbank Valley 24, Elk County Catholic 20
Reynolds 40, Saegertown 7
Richland 56, Forest Hills 27
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 36, Moniteau 14
Rochester 42, Leechburg 6
Saucon Valley 34, Palmerton 26
Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 0
Shade 48, Meyersdale 20
Shady Side Academy 43, Valley 14
Shaler 29, Hampton 28
Shamokin 35, Central Mountain 6
Sharon 63, Fairview 12
Shippensburg 37, Bermudian Springs 17
Slippery Rock 52, Franklin 12
Smethport 40, Port Allegany 0
Solanco 43, New Oxford 28
South Fayette 36, New Castle 0
South Side 42, Serra Catholic 7
South Williamsport 54, Hughesville 22
Southern Columbia 48, Selinsgrove 0
Southern Huntingdon 35, Williamsburg 6
Southmoreland 36, Carmichaels 8
State College 49, Hollidaysburg 22
Steel Valley 31, Avonworth 24
Sto-Rox 60, Union Area 0
Stroudsburg 37, Pocono Mountain West 17
Susquehanna Township 26, Huntingdon 21
Susquenita 28, Juniata 14
Tamaqua 42, Schuylkill Haven 0
Tamaqua 42, Schuylkill Haven 0
Thomas Jefferson 36, Belle Vernon 14
Titusville 14, Cochranton 0
Troy 20, Sayre Area 7
Tussey Mountain 45, Mount Union 7
Twin Valley 51, Fleetwood 14
Tyrone 44, Bishop Carroll 7
USO 18, Westinghouse 14
Upper Dauphin 74, Millersburg 56
Upper St. Clair 28, Baldwin 21
Valley View 26, West Scranton 7
Wallenpaupack 24, Delaware Valley 13
Waynesboro 21, Gettysburg 16
Wellsboro 33, Montgomery 7
West Allegheny 36, Bethel Park 35, OT
West Greene 41, Chartiers-Houston 7
West Lawn Wilson 33, Spring-Ford 22
West Middlesex 41, Maplewood 27
West Mifflin 47, Trinity 0
West Perry 56, Camp Hill 16
West Philadelphia 14, South Philadelphia 0
Western Wayne 13, Honesdale 7
Williams Valley 47, Tri-Valley 21
Wilmington 66, Northwestern 19
Windber 18, Portage Area 7
Wyoming Area 55, Northwest Area 0
Wyoming Valley West 37, Crestwood 21
York 42, Cedar Crest 14
York Suburban 48, East Pennsboro 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Archbishop Carroll vs. Latin Charter, ppd.
Avon Grove vs. Unionville, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Gratz vs. Haverford School, ppd.
Great Valley vs. Academy Park, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Kingsman Academy, D.C. vs. Mercersburg Academy, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Neumann-Goretti vs. Ballou, D.C., ccd.
Penncrest vs. Strath Haven, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Pope John Paul II vs. Chichester, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Susquehannock vs. York Catholic, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Upper Darby vs. Conestoga, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Upper Moreland vs. Upper Perkiomen, ppd. to Sep 8th.
West Chester East vs. West Chester Rustin, ppd. to Sep 8th.
West Chester Henderson vs. Glen Mills, ppd. to Sep 8th.
(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)