WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s vehicle in Indiana County.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on June 3 in the parking lot of the Eat’n Park on Oakland Avenue.

State police say a 21-year-old woman was in her vehicle after finishing her shift at the restaurant when a man approached her on a mountain bike and told her to get out of the vehicle.

After she got out, he put his mountain bike in the trunk and drove off on Indiana Springs Road, heading towards Wayne Avenue.

The vehicle was later found on June 5 in Rankin Borough, Allegheny County.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 30s. He is about 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was unshaven and wearing a dark coat and dark pants.

He was caught on surveillance footage at a BP gas station in Saltsburg Borough shortly after the robbery.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Trooper Schmotzer at (724) 357-1960.