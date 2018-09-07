Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences Friday after reports that Pittsburgh native rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose.

According to TMZ, Miller was found in his California home around noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 26 years old.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy ???????? #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted, “I love you bro, and will miss you.”

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu ?? — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

Mayor Bill Peduto also offered his condolences.

Reaching out to Mac’s family & Pittsburgh Friends. 26 years young. #RIPMacMiller https://t.co/IA0S18bKKF — bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 7, 2018

PPG Paints Arena expressed their condolences for the Pittsburgh native.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family of Mac Miller. Pittsburgh lost a great musician and performer today, one of our own. ❤ — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 7, 2018

Artist Chance The Rapper expressed his condolences, saying the Pittsburgh native helped him launch his career.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Artist Thundercat, who was going to go on tour with Miller in October, tweeted, “Words can’t express how much I loved Mac.”

Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together. I will always celebrate his life.Thundercat – Hi (feat. Mac Miller) https://t.co/a7HxihREIr via @YouTube — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) September 7, 2018

Rapper J.I.D. was also going to join Miller on the tour. He tweeted, “I hate this.”

one of my closest friends in this industry and we was about to go on tour. i hate this,.,dis hurt — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) September 7, 2018

Other popular artists and celebrities also offered their condolences.

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ?? — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

Wow. R.I.P. Mac Miller. That was one talented kid. Such a loss. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller ???? — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018

shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP. — ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing…this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon. ?????? — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller and deepest sympathy to his family. This is a very sad day. — Joel Madden (@JoelMadden) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

Damn RIP Mac Miller 😦 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 7, 2018

MTV is deeply saddened to learn of Mac Miller’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. — MTV (@MTV) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SdHC73GCd3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 7, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller???? such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time???? — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

So sad to hear the news about @MacMiller. Such a talented artist. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones ?? RIP — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 7, 2018

I never met Mac Miller but was a fan of his spirit. Seeing this tweet and then listening to this song today is heart breaking. Its so sad. x https://t.co/JwopG6JnWv — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo ?? (@diplo) September 7, 2018

I am so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MacMiller. Sending love and light to all of his friends, family and fans. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller – your music will live forever ?? — Nash Grier (@Nashgrier) September 7, 2018

R.I.P Mac Miller really sad news ?? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 7, 2018

