BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Native Rapper Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences Friday after reports that Pittsburgh native rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose.

According to TMZ, Miller was found in his California home around noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 26 years old.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted, “I love you bro, and will miss you.”

Mayor Bill Peduto also offered his condolences.

PPG Paints Arena expressed their condolences for the Pittsburgh native.

Artist Chance The Rapper expressed his condolences, saying the Pittsburgh native helped him launch his career.

Artist Thundercat, who was going to go on tour with Miller in October, tweeted, “Words can’t express how much I loved Mac.”

Rapper J.I.D. was also going to join Miller on the tour. He tweeted, “I hate this.”

Other popular artists and celebrities also offered their condolences.

