MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is trying to figure out what started a fire at a vacant house in McKeesport late Friday night.

The fire chief says all of the utilities were turned off to the house in the 1200 block of Scott Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

When crews arrived, they say the house was engulfed in flames, but they were able to quickly put it out.

The fire was initially reported around 9:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

