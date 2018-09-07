Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is trying to figure out what started a fire at a vacant house in McKeesport late Friday night.

The fire chief says all of the utilities were turned off to the house in the 1200 block of Scott Street.

When crews arrived, they say the house was engulfed in flames, but they were able to quickly put it out.

The fire was initially reported around 9:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

