MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A missing boy from Mount Pleasant Township has been found safe.

Joey Blaszkowski, 14, was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department searched for him overnight, but called off their search around 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, the teen spent the night at a friend’s house and got on the bus Friday morning.

