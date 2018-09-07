Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas man has died after being shot inside his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas Police Department officer.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, but say it appears that after working a full shift, the officer went home to her apartment complex, but went into the wrong unit.

Believing the apartment was her own, the officer, who was in full uniform, went inside and when she found someone there, pulled out her weapon and fired.

The 26-year-old man who lived at the apartment, now identified as Botham Shem Jean, was shot at least once. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer involved in the incident was the one who reported the shooting.

Police have not identified the officer.

A CBS Dallas crew spoke with Dallas Police who said the officer had not yet been interviewed. Officials would not answer questions as to how the mixup happened, or how the officer got inside someone else’s apartment.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will be involved in the investigation.

The officer, who was not injured, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.