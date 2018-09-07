Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three cities in western Pennsylvania have been granted funding through the 2018 Gun Violence Reduction Initiative.

More than $1.5 million has been distributed among eight municipalities across the entire state. The funding will be used to “implement strategies resulting in the reduction of gun violence in communities.”

McKeesport received $149,999 in funding, which will go to personnel- and consultant-related costs, equipment and outreach programs through the McKeesport Gun Violence Reduction Program.

Pittsburgh received $250,000, which will go towards hiring six Operation Ceasefire outreach workers and increasing the timeliness of investigative leads to law enforcement via ballistic imaging technology by the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office.

Monessen received $24,013 to support training, outreach and referral services through a collaboration with California University

Johnstown City in Cambria County, Erie City in Erie County, Allentown City in Lehigh County, the Philadelphia City Treasurer and York City in York County also received funding.

More information on the 2018 Gun Violence Reduction Initiative can be found here: www.pccd.pa.gov