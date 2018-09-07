Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Call it a rivalry or not, when you pack Heinz Field with Pitt and Penn State fans, PSU fan Dave Hoffman says, “It will be loud, obnoxious, the way it always is.”

Pitt fan Joe Lewis says, “It’s just two big in-state schools. They are bound to be rivals and it’s bound to get a bit more competitive than a normal game.”

Heinz Field Communications Manager Nick Sero describes the college fans as “really energized fans, so they are easy to bring into the stadium.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says energy is fine to a point, but “we are not going to put up with any problems. We want everyone to have a good time, and alcohol seems to lead to the problems, so state liquor enforcement will strictly enforced.”

Parking lots on the North Shore will open at 9 a.m. for Pirate tailgating. But Pirates’ fans must leave the lots for the game or home by 1 p.m. No tailgating will be allowed until the baseball fans have gone home and the football fans start arriving after 5 p.m.

ALCO parking manager Ralph Reetz says if you don’t want to wait that long to tailgate, the lots at PPG Paints Arena will open for tailgating at 1 p.m.

“So somebody who wants to tailgate, that’s an excellent place to start out, and convenient to the T to ride over to the North Shore,” Reetz says.

Hissrich and Sero say first responders and stadium officials will be keeping a close eye on the weather. The remnants of Gordon could arrive before the end of the game, and if there is lightning, they won’t hesitate to suspend the game and evacuate the seating bowl.