Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon could bring heavy rains to western Pennsylvania this weekend.

As a result, the City of Pittsburgh is taking some steps now to make sure we don’t see serious flooding later.

“Public Works is preparing right now with cleaning a lot of basins off to allow the basins to take as much water as possible,” Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable said.

This is just one of many preliminary steps Gable said the city is taking in case things start to get out of control.

“We have our forestry crews on alert and we are also going to ramp up our weekend crews to have better coverage around the city,” Gable said.

Gable said a crew will be staffed at each city division and working around the clock all weekend long. The city encourages the public to do what they can to help.

“I think they know the areas prone to flooding and should avoid those areas,” Gable said.

Those flood-prone areas include Streets Run Road, Washington Boulevard and Sam Mill Run Boulevard.

“I think we will have barricades in some of those locations in case Public Safety is there they would be able to put them up, but we will be aware of those locations and get there as quick as possible,” Gable said.

If you run into any problem areas and want to report them, city officials ask that you call its 311 response line or 911.