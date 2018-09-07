Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say two men broke into a vendor’s car during Rib Fest on Sunday.
The alleged theft happened around 4 p.m. outside Heinz Field. An unspecified amount of money was stolen from the rib vendor’s car.
Surveillance footage from the area captured a photo of one suspect in the parking lot.
There is also video surveillance showing the two suspects on the North Side T station platform. The same suspect from the parking lot can be seen removing his shirt before walking off screen. His suspected accomplice is seen carrying a red backpack, which police say contained money stolen from the vendor.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to call Detective Daniel Dulski at Zone 1 at (412) 323-7201.
Either they knew THAT vehicle had money in it, or someone working the event (for the vendor,) told them which vehicle to hit. That simple, as no other vehicle was reported broken into.