SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A longtime Shaler Township fire chief has died.

The Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company said on their Facebook page Friday that George Butela passed away.

Butela joined Shaler Villa in 1958 and spent 34 years as fire chief to become the township’s longest running fire chief.

Funeral arrangements and further details have not yet been announced.