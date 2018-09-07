Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) — The Sharon Police Department is investigating the death of a 10-week-old child.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Budd Street just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The infant was transported to Sharon Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police are investigating with assistance from the Mercer County coroner’s office, the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and Mercer County Children and Youth Services.

Further details have not yet been released.