FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — A Fox Chapel movie theater has announced a special showing of “Smokey and The Bandit” in honor of actor Burt Reynolds, who passed away at age 82 on Thursday.

Waterworks Cinemas, located in Fox Chapel’s Waterworks Mall, will host the one-night-only special tribute at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Limited tickets are available for $5 at the theater and online at MovieScoop.com.

burt reynolds1 Smokey And The Bandit Returns To Big Screen In Fox Chapel

A picture of Burt Reynolds is seen on the TLC Chinese Theatre on the Hollywood walk of fame in Hollywood, California on September 6, 2018. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Guests who wear a cowboy hat or have a Reynolds-style mustache, real or fake, will receive a free medium popcorn.

Reynolds went into cardiac arrest and died Thursday.

