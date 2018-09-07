Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — A Fox Chapel movie theater has announced a special showing of “Smokey and The Bandit” in honor of actor Burt Reynolds, who passed away at age 82 on Thursday.

Waterworks Cinemas, located in Fox Chapel’s Waterworks Mall, will host the one-night-only special tribute at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Limited tickets are available for $5 at the theater and online at MovieScoop.com.

Guests who wear a cowboy hat or have a Reynolds-style mustache, real or fake, will receive a free medium popcorn.

Reynolds went into cardiac arrest and died Thursday.