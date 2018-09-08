Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say an Allegheny County Jail inmate was found dead of suspected suicide Saturday afternoon.

Warden Orlando Harper says an officer was making rounds around 4:40 p.m. and noticed a cell window had been covered.

When the officer couldn’t make contact with the 64-year-old male inmate, the officer opened the cell and found him unresponsive with bindings around his neck.

The bindings were removed from the inmate’s neck and medical staff administered CPR until emergency medical services arrived on the scene.

The inmate was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. He has not yet been identified.

County Police are investigating.