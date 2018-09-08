WEATHER ALERT:3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Singer Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of rapper Mac Miller, who died Friday.

The photo had no caption and comments were disabled.

Grande and Miller dated for two years. The couple ended their relationship in May.

mac miller ariana grande

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: In this handout provided by ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert (L) Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, also posted a tribute to Miller on Instagram a few hours before Grande’s post.

“This was a good man with a great heart. He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I’m angry to say RIP buddy,” he wrote.

Miller, 26, died of an apparent overdose at his California home Friday afternoon. Many celebrities and Pittsburgh-area public figures took to Twitter to offer their condolences and share memories.

Fans paid tribute to the Point Breeze native at Frick Park, where Miller filmed a music video for a song off his debut album.

