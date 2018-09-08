Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS) — A doorbell camera may have helped save the lives of a Florida family that hid after they saw a neighbor was at their door, wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-15.

CBS affiliate WPEC reports the incident happened in Boca Raton, Fla., just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Thomas D’Errico was out of town on a business trip, but he was able to see surveillance footage of his front door through “Ring,” a doorbell service that alerts homeowners of motion outside their home.

D’Errico saw 48-year-old Kevin Flaherty, their neighbor, was ringing the doorbell. Flaherty was wearing what appeared to be a ballistic vest and carrying an AR-15. D’Errico called to warn his son, who had also seen the surveillance footage. D’Errico’s wife and daughter were also inside the home at the time.

The family went into the bathroom to hide and D’Errico’s son called deputies.

The surveillance footage shows Flaherty ring the doorbell and stand outside for about one minute before walking away.

D’Errico told deputies that Flaherty’s wife and daughter had left him a few days before the incident after Flaherty allegedly threatened to shoot and kill them. Flaherty’s daughter had stayed at the D’Errico’s home for two nights because she was afraid of her father.

WPEC reports D’Errico’s son told investigators he believed Flaherty was going to kill them for letting his daughter stay at their house. He also said Flaherty had threatened his family in the past and had a history of alcohol and drug abuse.

Flaherty was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a weapon.