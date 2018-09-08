  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a flood watch for the area on Saturday.

The watch covers parts of Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The watch runs from Saturday evening through Monday evening.

With four inches of rain expected by late Monday, Pittsburgh will surpass its average annual rainfall.

An early indication of the problems the rain could poise this weekend came Saturday morning when a portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh was closed due to a small landslide.

