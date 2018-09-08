Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Dancer

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Dancer found herself at Animal Friends after her previous family could no longer give her the care she needed. She is an incredibly affectionate feline who loves to be picked up and held. Dancer also enjoys romping and playing. Some of her favorite toys include plastic balls, mice or just about anything else to chase. Dancer is impatiently waiting for a new family to call her own. Is she the perfect cat for you? Stop in to meet your new best friend today!

To find out more about how to adopt Dancer, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

