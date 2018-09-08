Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – A western Pennsylvania woman awaiting trial in an alleged assault on an elderly woman following a dispute over the volume of a televised Pittsburgh Steelers football game is seeking release, alleging that her life has been threatened.

The Tribune-Review reports that 42-year-old Delores Marie Amorino alleges in court documents filed Friday that she and her daughter have been targeted with death threats and assaults by other Westmoreland County Prison inmates.

Amorino and her 18-year-old daughter, Sarah, are charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats in the August 2017 case involving a 77-year-old woman.

The three women were watching a Steelers game together on TV at the time. Delores and her daughter turned the volume down too low for the 77-year-old woman to hear, so she went into her bedroom to listen to the game on the radio.

Delores and Sarah then allegedly broke the woman’s bedroom door open, attacked her with a broom, shaved the victim’s head with scissors and choked her with a scarf. The two women eventually stopped the assault and fell asleep, and the victim left the home and walked almost half a mile to the Youngwood Municipal Building.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson says the older defendant has been unable to get needed psychiatric care in custody. He also wants an aggravated assault charge dismissed, saying the broom handle allegedly involved “is not a deadly weapon.”

