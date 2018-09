Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fire caused significant damage to the back porch of a residence in McKees Rocks on Saturday.

The fire occurred at the home on the corner of Grove and Third Streets.

The homeowner is actually credited with keeping the blaze under control with a garden hose before crews arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.