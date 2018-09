Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wet weather has given area residents a reprieve of sorts this weekend.

Scheduled paving work on the parkway (I-376) concluded for the weekend just before noon on Saturday due to the weather conditions.

PennDOT originally planned on paving sections of the parkway through Sunday.

Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.