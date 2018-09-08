Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco will be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining injuries in Friday night’s game.

Polanco left Friday night’s game with left shoulder and left knee discomfort in the sixth inning after sliding into second base.

The team announced Saturday that Polanco suffered a significant bone bruise in his left knee that will require six-to-eight weeks of rest and rehabilitation. He also injured his left shoulder on the same play.

The Pirates say they are in the process of coordinating a second opinion to help determine the best course of treatment.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details