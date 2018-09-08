  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco will be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining injuries in Friday night’s game.

Polanco left Friday night’s game with left shoulder and left knee discomfort in the sixth inning after sliding into second base.

The team announced Saturday that Polanco suffered a significant bone bruise in his left knee that will require six-to-eight weeks of rest and rehabilitation. He also injured his left shoulder on the same play.

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Gregory Polanco #25 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is walked off by field by trainers Bryan Housand and Ben Potenziano after being injured on a slide attempt in the sixth inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on September 7, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pirates say they are in the process of coordinating a second opinion to help determine the best course of treatment.

