Another landslide has a portion of Route 30 closed.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a massive landslide that caused a number of issues on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh in April, it appears more issues are surfacing thanks to rain on Friday night into Saturday morning.

landslide pic Part Of Route 30 Closed Due To Another Landslide

Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA

On Saturday morning, a landslide was blocking both eastbound lanes of Route 30 in the area of Center Street near the Sunoco. Both eastbound lanes are closed and one westbound lane is closed. The fire department is assisting with traffic control.

A witness contacted the KDKA newsroom and said she was almost struck by trees coming down onto the roadway.

route 30 Part Of Route 30 Closed Due To Another Landslide

Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

