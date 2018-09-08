Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service estimates three to six inches of rain will fall throughout the region over the weekend.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon are expected to bring heavy rains to western Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday afternoon, the NWS said several inches of rain are expected over the next 48 hours, which could cause rivers to rise to flood stages by Monday and Tuesday.

With several inches of rain expected over the next 48 hours, rivers around the region will rise. Several rivers are expected to reach flood stage on Monday/Tuesday. Please monitor @ https://t.co/DM2B5bvVUb for the latest river stages and forecasts. pic.twitter.com/MTF1Mx99jw — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 8, 2018

An average of 1 inch to 1.5 inches is expected to fall in western Pennsylvania between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, with some isolated areas seeing more.

More rain is expected overnight as the remnants of Gordon pushes through; an average 1.00"-1.50" is expected from now until early tomorrow morning. Some isolated areas might have more. pic.twitter.com/L0hiplTPXq — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 8, 2018

A flash flood watch has been issued for all of western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio due to the potential for heavy rain with a few thunderstorms. The watch expires Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says that a flash flood watch is issued when flash flooding is possible, but not imminent.

Because of the flood watch, the Mon Wharf will be closed on Monday and remain closed until further notice.

The City of Pittsburgh began taking preliminary steps to prepare for potential flooding Friday. Beaver and Butler counties were also planning for the possibility of power outages.

