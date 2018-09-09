Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 10th Street Bypass closed due to flooding Sunday afternoon.

PennDOT announced the corridor closed between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard at 3 p.m.

The ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass have also closed.

Motorists should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure, and motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

