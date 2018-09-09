Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police in Duquesne gave chase to a woman that left her damaged vehicle in the middle of a bridge early Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. police spotted a vehicle sitting on Thompson Run Bridge. When police approached the vehicle they saw a woman run from the scene. Authorities gave chase and caught the woman on the bridge, but not before the female threw something off of Thompson Run Bridge which landed on a train below.

The unidentified female admits that she was going to fast, lost control of her silver Jeep and flipped the vehicle twice.

The woman was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving at a safe speed and littering.