ALLENTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Legendary artist Sir Elton John dedicated a song to late rapper Mac Miller while kicking off his world tour in Allentown, Pa., on Saturday.

USA Today reports John said a few words before performing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” in the first show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“I would like to dedicate this song to Mac Miller, who, unbelievably at 26 years of age, passed away [Friday],” he said. “It’s inconceivable that someone as young with so much talent could do that. And I just would like to pass all of our love and best wishes to his loved ones, his family, his friends. And, Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now.”

Video posted to Twitter shows the touching tribute.

Elton John dedicates Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to Mac Miller: “Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now” ?? pic.twitter.com/oJHNfVFqdz — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) September 9, 2018

John’s tour will stop in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10.

Miller, a Point Breeze native and Allderdice High School graduate, died Friday of a suspected drug overdose. Condolences and tributes flooded Twitter over the weekend, and fans in Pittsburgh held a memorial at a spot in Frick Park that inspired the title of Miller’s debut album, “Blue Slide Park.”