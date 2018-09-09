Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Counties surrounding Allegheny County were hit hard by flooding and rain damage Sunday.
In Fayette County, a non-mandatory evacuation warning has been issued near the Youghiogheny River due to flooding.
The Connellsville Police Department says an evacuation warning has been issued for the west side of the city near the Yough River Park. The evacuation is not mandatory, but authorities are assisting residents in the area who want to leave their homes.
In Smithfield, part of a tree came crashing down onto a house on Stewart Street. No one was hurt. Residents believed wind caused the tree to fall.
PennDOT shut down a number of roads in Fayette County due to flooding, downed trees or downed utility lines:
- SR 2015 Nelson Road
- SR 381 Wharton Furnace Road
- SR 1049 Eighty Acres Road
- SR 1053 Arch Bridge Road
- SR 3002 Wharton Elliottsville Road
- SR 3027 Hopwood Fairchance Road
- SR 3025 Redstone Furnace Road
In Washington County, Canonsburg’s Valleybrook Country Club was severely flooded by Chartiers Creek.
PennDOT shut down the following roads in Washington County:
- SR 40 Chestnut Street
- SR 1006 one-lane slide
- SR 1010
- SR 4027
- SR 481 – Peno’s Plaza
- SR 2023
- SR 2019
In Westmoreland County, one Murrysville woman decided to have a little fun in her flooded front yard and pulled out her kayak.
A number of roads in the county were shut down:
- SR 4071 Pine Run Rd
- SR 3016 Lowber Road
- SR 2045 Two Mike
- SR 4061 Washington Road
- SR 1016 Bairdstown
- SR 1055 Hannastown Road
- SR 0982
- SR 3053 Parkhill Road
- SR 3037 Waltz Mill
- SR 0381
- SR 1065 St. James Church Road
- SR 4089 Hilton Road
- SR 3089 Ruffsdale Road
- SR 1007 Ross Park Mountain Road
- SR 3010 Waltz Mill to SR 0070 ramp
- SR 0819 Stone Church to Wicky Lane
