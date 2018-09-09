Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Counties surrounding Allegheny County were hit hard by flooding and rain damage Sunday.

In Fayette County, a non-mandatory evacuation warning has been issued near the Youghiogheny River due to flooding.

The Connellsville Police Department says an evacuation warning has been issued for the west side of the city near the Yough River Park. The evacuation is not mandatory, but authorities are assisting residents in the area who want to leave their homes.

In Smithfield, part of a tree came crashing down onto a house on Stewart Street. No one was hurt. Residents believed wind caused the tree to fall.

PennDOT shut down a number of roads in Fayette County due to flooding, downed trees or downed utility lines:

SR 2015 Nelson Road

SR 381 Wharton Furnace Road

SR 1049 Eighty Acres Road

SR 1053 Arch Bridge Road

SR 3002 Wharton Elliottsville Road

SR 3027 Hopwood Fairchance Road

SR 3025 Redstone Furnace Road

In Washington County, Canonsburg’s Valleybrook Country Club was severely flooded by Chartiers Creek.

PennDOT shut down the following roads in Washington County:

SR 40 Chestnut Street

SR 1006 one-lane slide

SR 1010

SR 4027

SR 481 – Peno’s Plaza

SR 2023

SR 2019

In Westmoreland County, one Murrysville woman decided to have a little fun in her flooded front yard and pulled out her kayak.

A number of roads in the county were shut down:

SR 4071 Pine Run Rd

SR 3016 Lowber Road

SR 2045 Two Mike

SR 4061 Washington Road

SR 1016 Bairdstown

SR 1055 Hannastown Road

SR 0982

SR 3053 Parkhill Road

SR 3037 Waltz Mill

SR 0381

SR 1065 St. James Church Road

SR 4089 Hilton Road

SR 3089 Ruffsdale Road

SR 1007 Ross Park Mountain Road

SR 3010 Waltz Mill to SR 0070 ramp

SR 0819 Stone Church to Wicky Lane

