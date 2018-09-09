Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe weather and heavy rainfalls resulting in flooding have forced emergency crews to close roads in the Pittsburgh area.

Mon Warf Parking Lot closed Monday, Sept. 10. PennDOT released that Boyce Road in South Fayette is closed at the intersection of Mayview Road due to flooding. Evergreen Road in Ross Township is closed at the 3400 block due to a downed tree and utility pole. Becks Run Road Mansfield Bridge Streets Run Road at Baldwin Road Route 51 Rudolph Street in Elizabeth Township Betty Rae Drive in Pleasant Hills Cypress Drive in White Oak Powers Run Road is closed due to two landslides



RELATED STORIES:

Kennywood and Idlewild Closed Due To Weather

Pittsburgh Pirates Cancel Game Due To Weather

Weather Cancels Pittsburgh Irish Festival

This story is developing, check back frequently for updates. Click HERE for the latest weather updates.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details