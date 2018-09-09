WEATHER ALERT:National Weather Service In Pittsburgh Issues Flood Warning
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    4:30 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park, Haunted House, Hundred Acres Manor, Local TV, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh haunted house Hundred Acres Manor will be closed Sunday due to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

The Bethel Park company said in a Facebook post, “The safety of our staff, actors, volunteers and ultimate you is our #1 priority.”

RELATED STORIES:
Heavy Rainfall And Flooding Force Road Closures Across Pittsburgh Region
Kennywood and Idlewild Closed Due To Weather
Pittsburgh Pirates Cancel Game Due To Weather
Weather Cancels Pittsburgh Irish Festival

For visitors that purchased tickets in advance, all escape room and Buried Alive tickets will be exchangeable for another day. Haunted House tickets are vailed any day of the regular operating season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s