PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh haunted house Hundred Acres Manor will be closed Sunday due to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

The Bethel Park company said in a Facebook post, “The safety of our staff, actors, volunteers and ultimate you is our #1 priority.”

For visitors that purchased tickets in advance, all escape room and Buried Alive tickets will be exchangeable for another day. Haunted House tickets are vailed any day of the regular operating season.