WEATHER ALERT:3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    4:30 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Idlewild And SoakZone, Kennywood, Kennywood Amusement Park, Local TV, weather

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kennywood Park in West Mifflin and Idlewild and SoakZone in Ligonier, Westmoreland County are closed Sunday due to heavy rains.

Both amusement parks announced that they will not open on Sunday citing poor weather forecasts and heavy rainfall as the main cause.

Heavy rainfall and flooding have threatened the Pittsburgh area forcing events and venues around the city to close their doors.

RELATED STORIES:
Pittsburgh Pirates Cancel Game Due To Weather
Weather Cancels Pittsburgh Irish Festival

Idlewild and SoakZone did not open on Saturday but plan to operate next weekend, Sept. 15-16 for Daniel Tiger’s Fall Fest.

Kennywood Park also plans to open next Saturday, Sept. 15 for regular operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s