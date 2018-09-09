Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kennywood Park in West Mifflin and Idlewild and SoakZone in Ligonier, Westmoreland County are closed Sunday due to heavy rains.

Both amusement parks announced that they will not open on Sunday citing poor weather forecasts and heavy rainfall as the main cause.

Due to today’s weather conditions and forecast, Kennywood will not be opening today (Sunday, Sept. 9). The park will reopen for its final weekend of the Summer Season on Saturday, featuring a rescheduled Latino Heritage Day & Sunday 9/16, Oldies Day. — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 9, 2018

Heavy rainfall and flooding have threatened the Pittsburgh area forcing events and venues around the city to close their doors.

Idlewild and SoakZone did not open on Saturday but plan to operate next weekend, Sept. 15-16 for Daniel Tiger’s Fall Fest.

Kennywood Park also plans to open next Saturday, Sept. 15 for regular operations.