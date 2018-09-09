SEVERE WEATHER:Flood Warning Issued For Region Until 9 A.M. Monday
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The McKeesport Police Department is seeking help to pay for one of its K9’s medical expenses.

The McKeesport K9 Unit said on their Facebook page that McKeesport City Police K9 Officer Farkle was diagnosed with cancer in his mouth a few weeks ago.

They say surgery would remove too much area in his mouth, so Farkle is undergoing radiation and further advanced care at a specialty animal hospital in Pittsburgh. The cost of the treatment is expected to exceed $9,000.

The McKeesport Police K9 unit is completely funded by fundraisers and donations.

Donations to help K9 Farkle can be sent to the McKeesport Police Department or to the McKeesport Police K9 account at Parkview Credit Union.

