ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Football fans have their jerseys on and their wallets open as pro football season arrives in places where sports betting is newly legal.

New Jersey won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they choose.

There was an hour-long line waiting to place bets at Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort Casino as kickoff approached.

Chris Matthews of Clementon, New Jersey put $50 a piece on the Browns, Patriots and Packers.

Robert Stovall of Rahway put $100 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Phil Henderson of Mahwah put $500 on the other side of that game, picking the New Orleans Saints to win.

Other states where sports betting is currently offered include Nevada, Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

