National Weather Service In Pittsburgh Issues Flood Warning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Warning.

The warning went into effect at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday and will expire at 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

The flood warning includes north central Washington County, southern Beaver County, northern Allegheny County and central Westmoreland County.

Residents in the impacted area could see up to 2.5 inches with an additional inch possible.

