PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Authorities in Pittsburgh have released that 21 citations were written and 33 people were injured during Saturday’s Pitt-Penn State game.

In a press release, Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued a total of 21 citations during the Pitt-Penn State game at Heinz Field Saturday. Most citations were for underage drinking or fake identification. No arrests were made.

Police in Pittsburgh also reported that medical crews made had 33 patients, 16 of which were transported to local hospitals. Officials report that most medical calls were alcohol related.

Pitt fell to Penn State with a final score of 51-6.