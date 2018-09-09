Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Damage from heavy rain and flooding forced a number of closures throughout the Pittsburgh area Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of Washington, Beaver, Indiana, Butler, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties around 3 p.m.

The warning remains in effect until 3 a.m. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rainfall is expected in the area. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said they had a total of 3.09 inches at their office around 1 p.m.

Here is the estimated past 24-hour rainfall from 4PM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday. As you can see, the Pittsburgh Metro has picked up 3-4 inches just in the last 24 hours!

Rainfall will continue through the overnight hours, with another 1 to 2 inches possible. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/fWVBZGTbik — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 9, 2018

The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for the Monongahela River and the Ohio River.

Parts of the region began to see flooding and damage Sunday afternoon, forcing a number of closures.

Three Allegheny County roads were shut down by PennDOT due to flooding:

Freeport Road between Powers Run Road and Boyd Avenue in O’Hara Township

Stewart Road/Berryman Avenue between Brownsville Road and Stoltz Road in South Park Township

Boyce Road between Hunting Ridge Road and Washington Road in South Fayette

PennDOT shut down the 10th Street Bypass around 3 p.m. in anticipation of flooding.

“Probably sometime [Monday] the Interstate 376, which they call the bathtub area in downtown, will have to be closed because we will continue seeing rising waters. We’ll see the rivers probably rise up to 27 feet, which is pretty high,” Pittsburgh Chief Operations Officer Guy Costa said.

The Mon Wharf will be closed to parking on Monday.

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival was forced to cancel festivities on their final day, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rescheduled their game against the Miami Marlins. Kennywood and Idlewild & SoakZone announced they would not open Sunday due to the weather.

Hundred Acres Manor haunted house in the South Hills also closed Sunday.

Damage from the heavy rain also caused power outages for Duquesne Light customers. Around 6 p.m., almost 7,000 customers were without power.