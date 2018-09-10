BREAKING NEWS:Methane Gas Pipeline Explosion In Center Twp.
Filed Under:Christopher Lee Shelatree, Criminal Homicide, Joseph DiFrischia, Local TV, Mercer County, Missing Man, Sharon

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An inmate at SCI Mercer is now facing a long list of additional charges, including criminal homicide, in connection to the 2016 disappearance of a Sharon man.

Pennsylvania State Police say 42-year-old Christopher Lee Shelatree Sr., who is currently in SCI Mercer, is facing new charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

christopher lee shelatree Inmate Charged With Homicide In Connection To Sharon Mans Disappearance

Christopher Lee Shelatree (Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections)

The charges are in connection to the April 2016 disappearance and death of 59-year-old Joseph Charles DiFrischia, of Sharon.

Shelatree was arraigned on the new charges Monday and was sent to the Mercer County Jail without bond.

DiFrischia’s remains were found in a shallow grave on private property on the Mercer-West Middlesex Road in Shenango Township in August 2016.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional arrests.

Further details related to this case are not being released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s