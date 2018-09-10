Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An inmate at SCI Mercer is now facing a long list of additional charges, including criminal homicide, in connection to the 2016 disappearance of a Sharon man.

Pennsylvania State Police say 42-year-old Christopher Lee Shelatree Sr., who is currently in SCI Mercer, is facing new charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

The charges are in connection to the April 2016 disappearance and death of 59-year-old Joseph Charles DiFrischia, of Sharon.

Shelatree was arraigned on the new charges Monday and was sent to the Mercer County Jail without bond.

DiFrischia’s remains were found in a shallow grave on private property on the Mercer-West Middlesex Road in Shenango Township in August 2016.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional arrests.

Further details related to this case are not being released at this time.