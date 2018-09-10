Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DERRY BOROUGH (KDKA) — An unstable dam is prompting the emergency evacuation of all residents living along McGee Run in Derry Borough.

According to Westmoreland County emergency officials, all residents living downstream of the Lower Ridge Dam in Derry Township are being warned to evacuate immediately.

In a Facebook post, they say: “Evacuate the area within the McGee Run stream valley.”

That includes the area of South Chestnut Street.

There are reports all the rain has made the dam unstable and there are fears it may collapse.

Officials say they are notifying all residents in the affected area.

Anyone in need of shelter during the evacuations should go to Derry High School or St. Joseph’s.

Emergency officials say they will notify the residents when they can return to their homes.

