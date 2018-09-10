Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A middle school in Beaver County will reopen Tuesday after a “questionable substance” prompted its closure Monday.

The Highland Middle School in the Blackhawk School District was closed Monday after they found a “questionable substance,” which they now say is mold, in the school’s kitchen and cafeteria.

An air quality company conducted tests and determined the results showed the air quality in the school is at a safe level. The tests also showed mold activity at the school is in the “rare” category.

The school district says remediation on the mold in the cafeteria will be completed by Monday night. The school’s ventilation system will also be cleaned as a precaution.

Highland Middle School will be open Tuesday.